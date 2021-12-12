Japanese, S. Korean Foreign Ministers Have Short Chat

Newsfrom Japan

Liverpool, England, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi had a short conversation with his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, in Liverpool, England, on Saturday.

Hayashi told Chung that South Korea should respond appropriately to Japanese requests over the issues of wartime labor and so-called comfort women who served as prostitutes for Japanese soldiers before and during World War II.

But the two sides remained apart. Chung only reiterated Seoul's positions on the issues.

The conversation, their first contact since Hayashi took office last month, happened during a dinner session of the ongoing two-day meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers. Chung, invited to G-7 sessions, started the conversation, according to Japanese sources.

Hayashi and Chung agreed to enhance communication between the foreign affairs departments of their countries' governments to improve the soured bilateral ties.

