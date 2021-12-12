Japan, Others to Fund Undersea Cable for 3 Pacific Nations

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and Australia said Sunday that they will provide funds to build an undersea cable for the three Pacific island nations of Micronesia, Kiribati and Nauru.

In the project, the new cable will connect the three countries, improving their internet connectivity. It will be hooked up with an existing cable.

Japan, the United States and Australia hope to counter China’s increasing influence in the Indo-Pacific region by supporting the development of Pacific island nations.

The cable “will provide faster, higher-quality, and more reliable and secure communications to approximately 100,000 people” across the three Pacific island countries, said a joint statement by Japan, the United States and Australia.

The project was previously led by the World Bank. But it reportedly hit a snag after Washington warned of a potential security threat that could be brought about if any Chinese company participated in the project through a tender.

