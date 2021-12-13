Japan's 1st Pokemon-Themed Playground Opens in Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Namie, Fukushima Pref., Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's first park featuring characters from the popular anime and game series Pocket Monster, or Pokemon, has opened at a roadside station in the town of Namie in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima.

Namie is known as the birthplace of the farther of the original creator of Pokemon.

The park, named "Lucky Koen in Namiemachi," has playground equipment including a slide and a 6-meter tall playset in the shape of Chansey, a Pokemon character known in Japan as Lucky.

Chansey has been chosen as a character cheering for the reconstruction efforts in Fukushima, which hosts Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> meltdown-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, damaged by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequently triggered huge tsunami in March 2011.

The park "has become the best Christmas gift for children," Namie Mayor Kazuhiro Yoshida said at the park's opening ceremony on Sunday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]