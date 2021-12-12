Japan Reports 120 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 120 new coronavirus infection cases Sunday.

There was no fatal case, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 25, unchanged from Saturday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 13 new infections, down by seven from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 17.4, up 6.7 pct from a week before. The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s standards stood at three, unchanged from Saturday.

Twenty-one infections were found at airport quarantine, 14 in Gunma Prefecture, 11 in Kanagawa Prefecture, and 10 in Chiba Prefecture.

