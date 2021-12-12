Japan's Hayashi Plays "Imagine" on Piano at Beatles Museum

Newsfrom Japan

Liverpool, England, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi played John Lennon's "Imagine" on the piano at the Beatles Story museum in Liverpool, England, on Saturday.

The Group of Seven foreign ministers including Hayashi were given time to inspect exhibits in the museum before a dinner session started at the facility.

He played part of the tune on a white piano at Lennon's section of the museum after he was allowed to touch it. He received applause from G-7 colleagues.

Hayashi, known as a music fan, is a member of a music band formed by Japanese lawmakers.

The G-7 foreign ministers were in Liverpool for a two-day meeting from Saturday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]