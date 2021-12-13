G-7 Warns of "Severe Cost" if Russia Invades Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Liverpool, England, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven foreign ministers Sunday warned that Russia will have to pay "severe cost" if it invades Ukraine.

In a joint statement issued after their two-day meeting to Sunday, the ministers said they are united in their "condemnation of Russia's military buildup and aggressive rhetoric toward Ukraine."

"Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe cost in response," said the statement focusing on the two countries.

The G-7 meeting in Liverpool, England, brought together Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told a news conference Sunday that the G-7 has made clear that any invasion of Ukraine by Russia would have grave consequences.

