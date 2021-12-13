Honda Wins F1 Championship in Its Final Season

Newsfrom Japan

Abu Dhabi/Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. <7267> bowed out of the Formula One World Championship auto racing series in style, after driver Max Verstappen won the championship for Red Bull Racing Honda on Sunday.

It is the first championship for a driver in a Honda car in 30 years, since Ayrton Senna bagged the 1991 crown in a McLaren Honda machine.

Honda had announced that it would withdraw from the Formula One series after the end of this season, in order to focus on the electrification of its automobiles.

A Red Bull Racing Honda vehicle was on display in front of Honda's headquarters in Tokyo's Minato Ward on Monday, along with a large photograph of Verstappen and a message including the words "We did it together."

The 24-year-old Dutch driver won his tenth race of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in a machine equipped with a power unit supplied by the Japanese automaker. The victory at the Yas Marina Circuit clinched Verstappen the world title for the 2021 season.

