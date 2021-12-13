Kishida Says Lump-Sum Child Benefits by Year-End Possible

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that municipalities will be able to provide 100,000 yen in benefits to children aged 18 and younger in a lump sum as early as this year.

The benefits are one of key stimulus measures included in the 35,989.5-billion-yen supplementary budget the government submitted to parliament earlier this month.

"Depending on their situation, municipalities will be given the option to provide 100,000 yen in cash in a lump sum as early as this year," Kishida said at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

Kishida sought understanding for the government's plan to issue as much as about 22 trillion yen in additional bonds to finance the extra budget.

The additional bonds are not small in amount but they are necessary to take steps to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and fuel an economic recovery, Kishida said. "We're now in an emergency situation. We need to do everything we can to protect the people's lives and livelihood," he said.

