Japan Confirms 883 New Coronavirus Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 883 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past week, slightly up from the previous week's count of 845.

The weekly new cases brought the cumulative number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,729,206 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most weekly cases, at 122, followed by Kanagawa, at 94, Gunma and Osaka, at 76 each, and Niigata and Shizuoka, at 53 each.

Clusters of infections were detected in Gunma, Niigata and Shizuoka. Nineteen of the country's 47 prefectures recorded no new cases.

In airport quarantine checks, 83 new cases, including those of the omicron variant, were confirmed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]