Japan Offers Sympathy after Deadly U.S. Tornadoes

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi offered words of sympathy to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken over a swarm of tornadoes that killed numerous people in the United States, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Monday.

Hayashi and Blinken met in Liverpool, England, on Saturday on the sidelines of a meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers. The devastating tornadoes hit the U.S. Midwest and South from late Friday into early Saturday.

"We'll continue to stand by the United States," Matsuno, Japan's top government spokesman, told a press conference.

Matsuno also said the government has so far received no report of damage to the lives of Japanese nationals in the United States caused by the tornadoes.

