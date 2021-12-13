Kishida to Retain State Minister despite Subsidy Receipt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida suggested Monday that he will retain State Environment Minister Toshitaka Ooka in his current post despite the controversial receipt of a government subsidy for COVID-19 relief by a political group he heads.

Regarding the resignation on Friday of Nobuteru Ishihara, former secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as a special adviser to the cabinet over the receipt of the government's employment adjustment subsidy by a political group headed by him, Kishida said at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, that although receiving the aid is legitimate, it cannot win public understanding.

On Ooka, the prime minister said, "It is important for each of us to decide what to do with ourselves from our own standpoint."

At the meeting, Junya Ogawa, policy chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, urged Ooka to resign from his current post to take responsibility.

But Ooka said that he wants to fulfill his job as state minister, adding that he is following procedures to return the employment adjustment aid.

