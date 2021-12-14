BOJ to Conduct Climate Change-Related Market Survey Annually

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan plans to conduct a survey every year from fiscal 2022 to identify the trends in the trading of climate change-related financial products, such as environmental, social and governance, or ESG, bonds.

The central bank announced the launch of the annual survey, also aimed at clarifying the challenges for the development of markets for climate change-related financial products, on Monday.

The survey will cover companies that issue such products, in addition to financial institutions and investors.

The BOJ said that it is rare for a central bank to conduct a continuous climate change-related market survey that targets a wide range of actors, including general companies.

The central bank will solicit opinions on the content of the survey from market participants until the end of January next year.

