Japan Reports 79 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 79 new cases of novel coronavirus infection and one COVID-19 fatality on Monday.

The daily number of new positive cases stood below 100 for the first time in a week, but grew by 20 from a week before. The fatal case was reported in Tokyo.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by one from Sunday to 26.

By prefecture, new positive cases totaled 10 each in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, and Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

Nine cases were reported in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, and eight cases each in Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, and Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, while 33 prefectures had no new case.

