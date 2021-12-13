Tokyo Confirms 7 New Coronavirus Infections
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed seven new coronavirus infections on Monday, the same figure as a week earlier, and one new fatality was reported among infected people in the Japanese capital.
The seven-day moving average of daily infection figures stood at 17.4, up 8.1 pct week on week.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria came to four, up by one from the previous day.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]