Tokyo Confirms 7 New Coronavirus Infections

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed seven new coronavirus infections on Monday, the same figure as a week earlier, and one new fatality was reported among infected people in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day moving average of daily infection figures stood at 17.4, up 8.1 pct week on week.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria came to four, up by one from the previous day.

