Keidanren to Strengthen Human Rights Guidelines for Companies

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, said Monday that it will strengthen its human rights guidelines for member companies.

Keidanren will revise the implementation guidelines under its Charter of Corporate Behavior and create a handbook for practitioners. The revised guidelines will be formally adopted at a meeting of its Policy Board on Tuesday.

The revised guidelines will call on member companies to implement human rights due diligence, checking whether there are any violations of human rights by business partners and in supply chains, and promptly take corrective measures if a violation is confirmed.

Through the revised guidelines, Keidanren will encourage companies to take action proactively, amid growing moves, mainly in Europe and the United States, to oblige companies to address such issues as child labor and forced labor and to disclose related information.

In 2017, Keidanren added to the charter a clause requiring member companies to "conduct business that respects the human rights of all persons."

