Japan to OK Unconditionally 100,000-Yen Benefits in Lump Sum

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that municipalities will be allowed to provide 100,000 yen in benefits per child aged 18 or younger in a cash lump sum without conditions.

Speaking at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, Kishida said that municipalities "will not be inspected (on the handouts) under any new conditions."

With many municipalities calling for lump sum cash handouts, the Kishida government made a policy change from the benefit program's initial plan for handing out 50,000 yen of the 100,000 yen in the form of vouchers in principle.

"Depending on their situation, municipalities will be given the option to provide 100,000 yen in cash in a lump sum from as early as the end of this year," Kishida said.

He also promised that the central government will provide subsidies afterward if municipalities decide to pay the benefits in cash in one go when a fiscal 2021 supplementary budget that includes funds for the handout program is still under deliberation in parliament.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]