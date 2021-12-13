Japan to Start Using Digital Vaccination Certificates Dec. 20

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Monday it will start a digital version of its novel coronavirus vaccination certificates on Dec. 20.

Users will need to install a special app on their smartphones so that they can obtain COVID-19 vaccination certificates by verifying their identity with their My Number social security and taxation identification cards.

The digital certificates will be used mainly for immigration procedures at home and abroad.

By encouraging the use of both written and digital vaccination certificates, the government aims to minimize the impact on economic and social activities of a possible resurgence of the novel coronavirus, officials said.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that there is incorrect information in some records stored in the government's Vaccination Record System. The government has asked municipalities to fix the problems.

