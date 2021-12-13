Japan Confirms 4 New Omicron Variant Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Four people have been newly confirmed to be infected with the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus after testing positive for the virus at airport quarantine checks in Japan, the Japanese health ministry said Monday.

The four people are being treated at medical institutions and other places, the ministry said.

The cumulative number of omicron variant cases reported so far in the country came to 17.

According to the ministry, the four people, in their 20s to 40s, arrived in Japan from Dec. 6 to Thursday.

A man in his 40s who arrived from Nigeria on Dec. 6 tested negative at the airport at first but was found to be infected with the virus on Thursday during quarantine. Subsequent genetic analysis revealed that the man had been infected with the omicron variant.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]