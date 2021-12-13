Musashino Assembly Panel OKs Bill on Foreigner Voting Rights

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--A committee of the assembly of the city of Musashino in Tokyo approved on Monday a draft ordinance aimed at allowing foreign residents to vote in local referendums.

The general affairs committee of the assembly passed the proposal, which was submitted by the city government, by a majority vote.

The draft ordinance is expected to be approved at a plenary meeting of the assembly on Dec. 21, sources familiar with the situation said.

If the ordinance is passed, it will be the third of its kind in Japan, after similar ordinances introduced in Zushi in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and Toyonaka in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, according to the Musashino government.

In Monday’s voting, the draft ordinance was approved eventually by the decision of the committee chair after a tie vote among six committee members.

