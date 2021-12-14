Japan's "Drive My Car" Nominated at Golden Globe Awards

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese movie director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's "Drive My Car" was announced Monday as one of the nominees for the non-English language best picture for the 79th Golden Globe Awards.

The movie is based on Japanese author Haruki Murakami's short story of the same name.

The award ceremony for the Golden Globe Awards is set to be held on Jan. 9.

Hamaguchi and screenwriter Takamasa Oe won the Best Screenplay Award for "Drive My Car" at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The work also won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for best picture.

South Korean drama series "Squid Game," which started streaming on Netflix in the United States this autumn and attracted a lot of attention, was nominated for the best drama series for the Golden Globe Awards.

