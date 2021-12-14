Kishida Vows Not to Host Cherry Blossom-Viewing Party

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that he will not host an annual cherry blossom-viewing party after it came under fire for a scandal involving former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"There is a great deal to be regretted, and we should never cause those issues again," Kishida said at the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament. "My cabinet has no plan to hold" such a party, he said.

Abe is under scrutiny over dubious funding for dinner parties held for his supporters in connection with the cherry blossom-viewing event.

On the government's plan to provide 100,000 yen in benefits to every child aged 18 and younger, Kishida admitted that the rollout of program could have been better handled.

"We need to humbly acknowledge that there were some points needed to be worked out. But this is the result of our best efforts, from the perspective of providing support as quickly and effectively as possible," he said.

