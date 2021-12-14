Abe Criticizes China's Military Pressure against Taiwan Again

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday criticized China again over the country beefing up its military coercion against self-ruled Taiwan.

"An adventure in military affairs, if pursued by such a huge economy like China's, could be suicidal to say the least," Abe said in a video lecture at an international forum held in Taipei by think tanks from Japan, Taiwan and the United States, and others.

Stressing the need to strongly tell Beijing that it should not pursue territorial expansion, Abe added that China should refrain from provoking and cornering its neighbors.

Through these remarks, the former prime minister apparently warned against China's stepped-up military activities near Taiwan, the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, and the South China Sea. The Senkakus are claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

Abe also called for solidarity among the democratic camp consisting of Japan, Taiwan, the United States and others.

