Japan PM Kishida Shows Resolve on Constitutional Reform

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at a parliamentary meeting on Tuesday, expressed his resolve to carry out constitutional reform.

"I'm confident that my commitment to constitutional amendment isn't lagging behind at all," Kishida said at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, adding that his administration has inherited the four-point amendment draft proposed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

On the idea of introducing a basic income system that guarantees a minimum income for all citizens, Kishida showed a cautious stance, saying that there are various challenges to introducing such a system quickly.

Meanwhile, Kishida implied that Japan might join in the future a U.S.-led initiative to tighten restrictions on exports of surveillance technology that can be used to abuse human rights.

"We haven't announced that we'll join it, but we will consider (the issue) on the basis of future discussions," Kishida said.

