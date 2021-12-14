Kishida Resolved to Contribute to Success of NPT Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan hopes to contribute to the success of a review conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, or NPT, next January, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

The Japanese government is considering sending Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to the conference, as Kishida attended an NPT meeting in 2015 as foreign minister.

On the nuclear abolition process, Kishida told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, "The reality won't change unless we persuade nuclear powers to act."

Touching on a proposed early summit meeting between Japan and the United States, Kishida said that he aims to build trust with U.S. President Joe Biden to create a world without nuclear weapons.

On Japan's possible participation in a meeting of signatories of the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons next March as an observer, Kishida reiterated a wary stance.

