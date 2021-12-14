Japan Confirms 144 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 144 new cases of novel coronavirus infection and one COVID-19 fatality on Tuesday.

The nationwide number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by one from Monday to 27.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of new infection cases, at 24, up by five from a week before. The one new death was reported in the Japanese capital.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 infections stood at 18.1, up 13.8 pct week on week. Four people were recognized as severely ill with the coronavirus under the metropolitan government's criteria, the same figure as the previous day.

A total of 19 cases were reported in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, and 17 cases in Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]