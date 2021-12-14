Tokyo Newly Confirms 24 People with COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo came to 24 on Tuesday, up by five from a week earlier, the Japanese capital's metropolitan government said.

One new fatality from COVID-19 was reported in Tokyo on the day. The metropolitan government recognized four people as severely ill with the coronavirus, the same figure as the previous day.

The seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 infections stood at 18.1, up 13.8 pct week on week.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]