Japan Fertility Treatment Insurance to Cover Women under 43

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry plans to limit fertility treatment covered by public health insurance from April 2022 to women aged under 43, officials said Tuesday.

The plan will be proposed on Wednesday at a meeting of the Central Social Insurance Medical Council, which advises the health minister. Details of the plan will be decided in or after January.

Public insurance coverage for infertility treatment is one of the measures compiled by former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to combat the country's low birthrate. The government will start the insurance coverage in fiscal 2022.

The scope of insurance coverage is a focal point since treatment methods and medicines used differ depending on women's age and physical condition.

According to the health ministry, subject to insurance coverage will be men of all ages and women under 43 diagnosed with infertility.

