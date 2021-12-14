Japan May Have to Discard Lot of Milk due to Glut

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Fears are growing in Japan that large amounts of milk may have to be discarded during the year-end and New Year holiday period due to a temporary oversupply.

The Japanese dairy industry has strengthened its production capacity since the butter shortage that hit the country around 2014, while it saw the amount of milk grow this summer as cool weather provided a good environment for dairy cows to grow.

Industry groups are now calling on people to consume milk and other dairy products this winter as demand for milk for use in school meals will decline during the winter break.

It would be the first time since 2006 for Japan to see large amounts of milk poured down drains.

"There's a concern that the supply-demand balance will be eased more than usual, leading to the production of milk that can't be consumed," agriculture minister Genjiro Kaneko told a press conference on Tuesday.

