Japan to Help Developing Nations Improve Cybersecurity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted on Tuesday its basic policy for helping developing countries to improve their capacity in the field of cybersecurity.

The importance of promoting digitalization is increasing in developing countries amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Under the policy, Japan will expand the scope of its aid to cover economies in the Indo-Pacific region, after focusing its support in the field on member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

"Amid the rapid expansion of digitalization in developing countries, it's important to globally spread the philosophy of 'ensuring a free, fair and secure cyberspace,' which was set forth in the (government's) cyber strategy," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a meeting of the government's cybersecurity strategy headquarters the same day. Matsuno heads the headquarters.

Cybersecurity has become one of the areas for international cooperation, with the United States and China expected to start offering assistance to ASEAN member states to help improve their cybersecurity measures.

