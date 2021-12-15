Takaichi, Others Seek Japan's Diplomatic Boycott of Winter Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmakers including Sanae Takaichi, policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, submitted to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida a request for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics by the Japanese government.

When submitting the request at the prime minister's office Tuesday, the lawmakers said to Kishida that China itself should dispel concerns about its alleged human rights abuses and that the Japanese government should not send a diplomatic or government delegation, regardless of whether there is an invitation.

Kishida said that he will come up with an appropriate decision on the matter.

The request was made jointly by members of three parliamentary groups which expressed concerns over China's alleged human rights violations in the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region. Takaichi heads a parliamentary group supporting the Inner Mongolia autonomous region.

