Japan Proposes Age Limit for Insurance-Covered Fertility Treatment

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry on Wednesday presented a proposal on public health insurance coverage for fertility treatment from April 2022 including a plan to limit the scope of coverage for women to those aged under 43.

The proposal was submitted at a meeting of the Central Social Insurance Medical Council, which advises the health minister.

The council largely approved the proposal. It is expected to decide the details of the insurance coverage program, including the age requirement and treatment and tests to be covered by insurance, as early as in January.

Public insurance coverage for infertility treatment is one of the measures compiled by former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to combat the country's low birthrate.

According to the health ministry's proposal, of those diagnosed with infertility, women under 43 at the start of their treatment will be subject to insurance coverage. No age limit will be set for men.

