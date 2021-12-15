Japan Govt Admits to Construction Works Data Tampering

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese land minister Tetsuo Saito admitted Wednesday that his ministry had rewritten data for statistics on construction works.

Saito apologized for the data tampering at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, after a question from Takeshi Shina of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also expressed regret over the data tampering, saying that the government must make efforts to prevent recurrences.

