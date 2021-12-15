Japan Construction Statistics Overstated since 2013

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's infrastructure ministry has altered data for statistics on construction works since 2013, it was learned Wednesday.

Monthly orders for domestic construction works projects from public institutions and private firms, one of the core statistics used in calculating Japan's gross domestic product, were overstated.

The revelation came on top of the padding of monthly employment data at the labor ministry, which came to light in late 2018.

The construction data alterations may constitute a violation of the statistics law, sources familiar with the matter said. The infrastructure ministry is investigating how the miscounting began.

Infrastructure minister Tetsuo Saito admitted to and apologized for the data changes at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, the same day.

