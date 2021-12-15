Japan Govt Accepts Plaintiff's Claims over Moritomo Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government suddenly switched to accepting the plaintiff's claims Wednesday in a damages lawsuit over a high-profile document-tampering scandal involving the Finance Ministry.

The move concluded the suit over the scandal, in which Toshio Akagi, working at the ministry's Kinki Local Finance Bureau, committed suicide in March 2018 at age 54 after being allegedly forced to tamper with documents related to the discount sale of state land to school operator Moritomo Gakuen.

The government had consistently rejected the claims. The sudden change angered the plaintiff, Akagi's 50-year-old widow, Masako, who said an opportunity to find out the truth has been lost.

She filed the damages suit with Osaka District Court against the central government and Nobuhisa Sagawa, then director-general of the ministry's Financial Bureau, who is said to have ordered the document-tampering. Sagawa also served as commissioner of the National Tax Agency.

In Wednesday's court proceedings, the government said in writing that it has concluded that it is "reasonable to acknowledge our responsibility under the state compensation law" over the suicide of Akagi, whose workload increased as a result of the alleged tampering order.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]