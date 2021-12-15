Documents with Information on 214,000 Japan Post Clients Lost

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Co. said Wednesday that documents containing personal information on around 214,000 customers have gone missing at over 6,000 post offices throughout Japan.

The documents are likely to have been discarded by accident, according to the company. The clients are those who have bought financial instruments such as government bonds and investment trusts.

In May, Japan Post was found to have possibly lost documents containing information on around 67,000 customers at some 5,700 post offices.

