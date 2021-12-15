Documents with Information on 290,000 Japan Post Clients Lost

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Co. said Wednesday that documents containing personal information on a cumulative total of 290,000 customers have gone missing at 6,565 post offices throughout the country.

The documents are likely to have been discarded by accident, and are extremely unlikely to have leaked to outsiders, according to the company.

The clients are those who bought financial instruments such as government bonds and investment trusts.

In autumn 2020, Japan Post was found to have lost documents on transactions in the financial instruments at some post offices.

Following the revelation, the company conducted investigations from December 2020 to last month to check whether post offices are preserving appropriately the documents created from fiscal 2010 to fiscal 2019.

