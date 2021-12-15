Japan Reports 175 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 175 new cases of novel coronavirus infection and one COVID-19 fatality Wednesday.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients stood at 27, unchanged from Tuesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 29 new COVID-19 cases, up by eight from a week earlier, and no fatal case.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital stood at 19.3, up 21.4 pct from the week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria decreased by one from Tuesday to three.

