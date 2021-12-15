Tokyo Reports 29 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up by eight from a week earlier, while no new death from the coronavirus disease was confirmed in the Japanese capital.
The seven-day moving average of daily new cases stood at 19.3, up 21.4 pct from the week before.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria decreased by one from the previous day to three.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]