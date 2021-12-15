Japan, U.S. Eyeing 2-Plus-2 Talks on Jan. 7

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States are considering holding a so-called two-plus-two security meeting of their foreign and defense ministers in Washington on Jan. 7, 2022, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

Through the talks, the two countries hope to deepen their alliance even further and promote the alliance's deterrence and response capabilities, with China's hegemonic actions in mind.

The Japanese and U.S. governments are expected to exchange opinions on China, which is beefing up its military coercion in the East and South China seas, and discuss measures to strengthen Japan's defense capabilities.

The two sides will also share their understanding on a planned revision of Japan's National Security Strategy, a move announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

From Japan, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi will attend the meeting. The U.S. side will be represented by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

