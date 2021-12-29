Japanese Companies Shifting Away from New Year Cards

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--More and more Japanese companies are shifting away from the traditional practice of sending "nengajo" New Year's greeting cards to their business partners and clients.

Companies are increasingly changing the way they use paper as they became more environmentally conscious. Digital transformation, including the spread of teleworking amid the novel coronavirus crisis, is another factor spurring the shift.

From this season, telecommunications giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> stopped sending nengajo cards in the name of president and vice president. Industry peer KDDI Corp. <9433> has also decided not to send cards, in consideration of the environment.

Fire truck maker Morita Holdings Corp. <6455> will not return New Year's cards and will instead make greetings in other ways. The company is trying to digitalize its operations as much as possible.

An official of system developer TIS Inc. <3626>, where 70 pct of employees are teleworking, said that some traditional business practices do not fit in with new ways of working.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]