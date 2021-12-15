Japan Mobile Carriers to Start E-Mail Address Portability

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--NTT Docomo Inc. said Wednesday it will offer a paid service allowing its mobile phone users to maintain their e-mail addresses after switching to another carrier, beginning on Thursday.

Among Japanese industry competitors, KDDI Crop. <9433> plans to start a similar service on Monday, while SoftBank Corp. <9434> will soon announce a launch later this year.

Mobile phone users will find it easier to choose carriers offering cheaper plans without worrying about having to change their e-mail addresses.

Japan's communications ministry has urged mobile phone carriers to adopt an e-mail address portability system by the end of this year, viewing non-portable e-mail addresses as a disincentive to carrier switches.

Major Japanese mobile phone carriers already allow users to keep their phone numbers after switching companies. But users have been unable to maintain their e-mail addresses as the e-mail services are closely linked to their subscription contracts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]