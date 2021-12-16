Japan to Rename Envisioned Children's Agency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to change the name of the envisaged "children's agency" to the "children and family agency."

A draft of basic plans for the new agency, which will play a central role in the implementation of the government's policies for children, was approved at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday.

The new government agency, planned to be established in fiscal 2023, will also work with the education ministry to tackle bullying and will support local governments' consultations related to bullying.

The renaming comes as some LDP members argued that families should also be eligible for the agency's support and as Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner, called for the creation of a "children and family agency" during its campaign for the Oct. 31 election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

The change of the name is based on "our stance that supporting families is important in terms of helping the growth of children," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki told a press conference Wednesday.

