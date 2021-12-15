Japan Confirms 15 New Omicron Cases among New Arrivals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has been newly detected in 15 people who tested positive for the virus after arriving in Japan, the health ministry said Wednesday.

All of the 15 cases were confirmed during checks at the time of entry or during their stay at quarantine facilities.

The cumulative number of omicron cases reported in Japan thus rose to 32.

According to the ministry, the 15 people, in their 20s to 70s, entered Japan between Dec. 7 and Sunday. They are currently isolated at medical institutions or elsewhere.

Of them, a woman in her 50s entered Japan from the United Arab Emirates on the same flight as a man who recently visited Kenya and was found coronavirus positive Monday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]