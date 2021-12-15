Sri Lankan Woman's Detention Video to Be Shown to Lawmakers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling and opposition camps agreed on Wednesday to disclose at the Diet, the nation's parliament, surveillance camera footage of a Sri Lankan woman who died in March this year during detention at an immigration facility in central Japan.

The agreement was reached between the leaders of both sides on the Judicial Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet.

The footage of the woman, Wishma Sandamali, then 33, was filmed at the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau.

The six hours and 26 minutes of footage will be released to the directors of the committees and committee members who are willing to watch the video in a closed setting on Dec. 24.

After that, the directors will question government officials handling the matter.

