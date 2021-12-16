Ruling Camp, DPFP Want Talks on Constitution Emergency Clause

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling camp and the opposition Democratic Party for the People on Thursday called for discussions on amending the Constitution to make Japan better prepared for emergencies.

The proposal was made during the day's free-discussion session of the Commission on the Constitution of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, which held its first constitutional reform debate since Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took office in October.

The Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc and the DPFP touched on the topic of adding an emergency situation clause to the Constitution, whose importance has been highlighted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) sought governance system reform.

The leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, for its part, said that the country should prioritize debate on restricting television commercials related to referendums on constitutional revisions.

