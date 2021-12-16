Japan, U.S., Others Urge N. Korea to Return Abductees

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States, Britain, France and three other countries on Wednesday released a joint statement calling for North Korea to immediately return Japanese nationals it abducted decades ago.

The statement was released after the U.N. Security Council held an unofficial meeting the same day to discuss North Korea's human rights issues.

North Korea "continues to hold more than 100,000 people in political prison camps, where they suffer abuses including torture, forced labor, summary executions, starvation, and sexual and gender-based violence," the statement said.

The statement pointed out that North Korea's "repression even extends beyond its borders."

"The regime has been implicated in international abductions and forced disappearances of Japanese citizens and other nationals, who are kept against their will in" North Korea, it also said.

