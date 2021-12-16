Trailer Truck Kills Girl on Way to School in Western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokushima, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--A large trailer truck hit a 10-year-old girl on her way to school in Komatsushima, Tokushima Prefecture, western Japan, on Thursday, leaving her dead.

The girl, Urumi Fujii, who lives in the city, was crossing a pedestrian crosswalk on an intersection when she was hit by the vehicle around 7:35 a.m. (10:35 p.m. Wednesday GMT).

The girl was confirmed dead on the spot. Two other children were nearby, but were not injured.

The prefectural police department arrested the 53-year-old driver of the trailer truck, Akio Fukui, on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death. Fukui, a resident of Naruto in the prefecture, has admitted to the charges, police sources said.

According to the police, the intersection is on a two-lane road with good visibility, and the trailer truck was taking a left turn when it hit the girl.

