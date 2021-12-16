Ruling Texts by 3 Courts in Japan Have Close Resemblances

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--The texts of rulings handed down recently by three district courts in Japan have close resemblances, plaintiffs' lawyers said Thursday.

The rulings were given separately by Fukuoka, Kyoto and Kanazawa district courts between May and November over a reduction in welfare benefits.

The texts of the rulings by the three courts contain the same typographical error. The lawyers said two of the three courts may have copied the text of the preceding ruling and pasted it in their own rulings' texts.

The Fukuoka court issued its ruling in May, followed by the Kyoto court in September and the Kanazawa court in November.

The three courts all rejected the plaintiffs' claims that the benefit reduction violates the Constitution, which guarantees the right to live.

