Afghan Man in Japan Working to Help Farmers Back Home

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--A company started by an Afghan man who has been living in Japan for 12 years is striving to help farmers back in Afghanistan through import business and cultural events.

The company, Afghan Saffron, based in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, sells a rich variety of dried fruit, including figs, apricots and raisins, and nuts from Afghanistan, under the control of the Taliban since August.

The company has also adopted fair trade arrangements in order to provide farming villages with stable income to help promote female employment.

Ashraf Baburi, 39, who runs the company is working hard to import and sell the dried fruit.

Not wanting the Taliban, with its strict interpretation of Sharia law, to destroy the Afghan culture, Baburi hosted an event last month in Tokyo featuring traditional Afghan dishes and music. He also promoted his dried fruit.

