Japan Hits Annual Food Export Target of 1 T. Yen

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s exports of food and farm products so far in 2021 have reached the government’s annual target of 1 trillion yen for the first time, it was learned Thursday.

According to the Finance Ministry’s preliminary trade statistics released on the day, customs-cleared food exports in November rose 18.5 pct from a year before to 89.9 billion yen.

When the amount is added to 973.4 billion yen in exports of food items and agriculture, forestry and fishery products in January-October, announced recently by the agriculture ministry, the total reaches 1,063.3 billion yen.

In 2006, the government set a target of increasing food exports to 1 trillion yen by 2013. The target was achieved eight years behind schedule.

The export growth was led by robust shipments of beef and alcoholic beverages such as sake amid economic recovery in the United States and China.

